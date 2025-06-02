Prep talk: Quarterback Gavin Gray of Agoura is back from injury

Quarterback Gavin Gray from Agoura is back from an injury and ready for a strong summer passing season.

As the summer passing season moved into a high gear on Saturday with a tournament at Moorpark College, quarterback Gavin Gray of Agoura was all smiles. The 6-foot-5 senior is healthy again after suffering a season-ending leg injury during the fourth game last season.

He had 1,142 yards passing and 12 touchdowns, then broke his tibia and fibula, tore ligaments in his foot and dislocated his ankle all on one play when tackled. Then came the comeback, starting on a scooter to get around, then crutches. “I had to gradually work my way back to walk again,” he said.

He’s back, and coach Dustin Croick calls him “a hidden gem.”

After a horrific injury in the fall, Agoura QB Gavin Gray is cleared and back and ready to prove he belongs again. pic.twitter.com/tBp3b5eKVu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 31, 2025

“I feel it’s another prove-yourself year,” he said. “Just get the momentum back and keep moving forward. I am doing great. I’m completely cleared. I might have healed early. I’m excited.”

