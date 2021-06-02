Small fire breaks out at Universal Studios Hollywood

A fire broke out at Universal Studios Hollywood late Tuesday night, officials said.

A Conex cargo box ignited around 11:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Five engines responded and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Video of the fire posted to Twitter showed the blaze in an upper lot near a parking structure by the one-eyed Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. Fire officials said that the Conex box was tied to construction at the park and that damage was minimal.

“There was no damage, and no rides or attractions were affected,” Universal Studios Hollywood spokeswoman Audrey Eig said, adding that fire was in a “non-guest area” and will not impact park operations.

“We will open, business as usual,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The blaze happened on the 13th anniversary of a June 1, 2008, fire that destroyed back lot sets, a video library and the King Kong attraction, as well as a massive number of irreplaceable master recordings.

