Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Earth Wind & Fire headlines drive-in concert at Rose Bowl to raise money to fight MS

Members of Earth, Wind & Fire stand in line across the stage while performing
Earth, Wind & Fire performs Friday at the Rose Bowl.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Myung Chun
Taylor Arthur
Share

In 1993, Nancy Davis founded the organization Race to Erase MS after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis. The purpose of the organization was to spread knowledge and raise funds to allow doctors and researchers to aggressively combat the disease.

Riding on the heels of a successful 2020 drive-in event, Drive-in to Erase MS kicked off the opening of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday with a headlining performance by Earth Wind & Fire as well as an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet fashion show.

Scroll to see photos by our photographer Myung Chun, who documented the event.

Nancy Davis, the founder of "Race to Erase MS," poses in front of a backdrop
Nancy Davis, the founder of Race to Erase MS, at Friday’s benefit featuring Earth, Wind & Fire at the Rose Bowl.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Actress Camerone Parker waves from the sunroof of a car during the arrival for the Race to Erase MS benefit at the Rose Bowl.
Actress Camerone Parker arrives in a procession of cars at the Race to Erase MS drive-in benefit at the Rose Bowl on Friday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Actress AnnaLynne McCord poses on the orange carpet at the Race to Erase MS benefit at the Rose Bowl.
Actress AnnaLynne McCord poses on the orange carpet at the Race to Erase MS benefit at the Rose Bowl. Orange is the color of multiple sclerosis awareness ribbons.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A car with smiling driver rolls in a procession along an orange roadway
Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield smiles from his car during celebrity drive-through arrivals at the Race to Erase MS benefit at the Rose Bowl.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A model onstage in a piece from the Alice + Olivia 2021 spring/summer collection
A model onstage in a piece from the Alice + Olivia 2021 spring/summer collection.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Decorated fishnets and lime heels fit right in alongside jeans and sneakers at the Rose Bowl.
Style on display at the Race to Erase MS benefit at the Rose Bowl on Friday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Hilary Roberts, founder of the Red Songbird Foundation, spreads her arms wearing a glowing jacket
Hilary Roberts, founder of the Red Songbird Foundation, glows with her jacket.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Earth, Wind & Fire performs
Earth, Wind & Fire performs.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Rows of cars and their occupants at the Race to Erase MS drive-in concert at the Rose Bowl.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California
Myung Chun

Myung Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times