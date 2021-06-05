Earth Wind & Fire headlines drive-in concert at Rose Bowl to raise money to fight MS

In 1993, Nancy Davis founded the organization Race to Erase MS after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis. The purpose of the organization was to spread knowledge and raise funds to allow doctors and researchers to aggressively combat the disease.

Riding on the heels of a successful 2020 drive-in event, Drive-in to Erase MS kicked off the opening of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday with a headlining performance by Earth Wind & Fire as well as an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet fashion show.

Scroll to see photos by our photographer Myung Chun, who documented the event.

Nancy Davis, the founder of Race to Erase MS, at Friday’s benefit featuring Earth, Wind & Fire at the Rose Bowl. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actress Camerone Parker arrives in a procession of cars at the Race to Erase MS drive-in benefit at the Rose Bowl on Friday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Actress AnnaLynne McCord poses on the orange carpet at the Race to Erase MS benefit at the Rose Bowl. Orange is the color of multiple sclerosis awareness ribbons. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield smiles from his car during celebrity drive-through arrivals at the Race to Erase MS benefit at the Rose Bowl. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A model onstage in a piece from the Alice + Olivia 2021 spring/summer collection. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Style on display at the Race to Erase MS benefit at the Rose Bowl on Friday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Hilary Roberts, founder of the Red Songbird Foundation, glows with her jacket. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Earth, Wind & Fire performs. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)