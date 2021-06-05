Earth Wind & Fire headlines drive-in concert at Rose Bowl to raise money to fight MS

In 1993, Nancy Davis founded the organization Race to Erase MS after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis. The purpose of the organization was to spread knowledge and raise funds to allow doctors and researchers to aggressively combat the disease.
Riding on the heels of a successful 2020 drive-in event, Drive-in to Erase MS kicked off the opening of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday with a headlining performance by Earth Wind & Fire as well as an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet fashion show.
Scroll to see photos by our photographer Myung Chun, who documented the event.
Myung Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.