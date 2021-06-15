Southland hits record highs; more heat on tap Wednesday

Parts of Southern California reported record highs amid a heat wave Tuesday.

Daily records were hit in Anaheim (97 degrees), Palm Springs (119), Palmdale (107), San Jacinto (106) and Big Bear Lake (89).

The hot conditions will continue Wednesday, with gradual cooling Thursday and into the weekend, according to meteorologist David Sweet of the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

The weather service issued an excessive-heat warning until 9 p.m. Friday in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, excluding the Santa Monica range.

Searing temperatures are expected Wednesday in the inland parts of Los Angeles County, with Santa Clarita and Woodland Hills likely to reach 109 degrees and Lancaster likely to hit 111.

The coastline will also see unusually hot conditions; Ventura and Malibu are expected to hit 86 degrees, and Long Beach could hit 97.

Some of the hottest temperatures are expected in the low desert areas, including the Coachella Valley and Borrego Springs, which could see highs between 110 and 120 for the entire week.

Many libraries, senior centers and community spaces around Los Angeles County are offering residents a free respite from the heat. Helen Chavez, associate director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, recommended that people find a cooling center near them and call to ensure that the hours posted online are correct.

Most Los Angeles public pools are opening just in time for the heat wave, with availability from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Department of Recreation and Parks announced.

Beginning next week, pool hours will expand to include weekday mornings. The Department of Recreation and Parks website has a complete list of pools, their addresses and opening hours.

