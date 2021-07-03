CicLAvia is returning to Los Angeles County

CicLAvia, the open street bike festival, is returning to Los Angeles County after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first events will take place Aug. 15 in Wilmington, Oct. 10 in downtown Los Angeles and Dec. 5 in South Los Angeles, the nonprofit that runs the events announced. Exact routes have not yet been released.

“With the state now open, Angelenos are eager to return to some of the enjoyable and memorable activities and routines we’ve been missing for the past year, while hopefully maintaining slower streets, outdoor dining and cleaner air,” Romel Pascual, CicLAvia’s executive director, said in a statement.

CicLAvia events have been taking place in L.A. since October 2010, when more than 100,000 people visited open streets that spanned from East Hollywood to Boyle Heights.

Advertisement

During the festivals, which are modeled after a car-free event that happens every Sunday in Bogota, Colombia, stretches of streets are shut down to vehicle traffic and people are invited to bike, walk and skate there instead.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of five CicLAvia events in 2020.

“The return of CicLAvia is a bright light as we slowly recover together as a city,” said Seleta Reynolds, general manager of LADOT, in a statement. “Our streets and public spaces should be places of joy and connection for communities.”

Organizers say they take care to locate the routes near public transit so everyone can participate.

The events are intended to promote a clean environment and good health while encouraging residents to interact with others and to explore their city in new ways.