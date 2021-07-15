Multiple people injured in fight at Pitchess Detention Center

Multiple injuries were reported Thursday afternoon after a fight broke out at the Pitchess Detention Center, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Alejandra Parra said there was an “inmate disturbance” in a dormitory at the jail.

She could not immediately provide information about the number of people injured but said early reports of “mass casualties” were inaccurate.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Shawn Dubusky said that “several inmates and a few deputies were involved in an altercation.”

The L.A. County Fire Department received a call at 3:11 p.m. about multiple injuries at the jail in Castaic, according to spokesperson Sean Ferguson. It sent seven ambulances to the scene.

He did not have details about the conditions of those injured or if they were deputies or inmates.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.