California

Multiple people injured in fight at Pitchess Detention Center

Fencing with barbed wire
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic is seen in 2015.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Multiple injuries were reported Thursday afternoon after a fight broke out at the Pitchess Detention Center, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Alejandra Parra said there was an “inmate disturbance” in a dormitory at the jail.

She could not immediately provide information about the number of people injured but said early reports of “mass casualties” were inaccurate.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Shawn Dubusky said that “several inmates and a few deputies were involved in an altercation.”

The L.A. County Fire Department received a call at 3:11 p.m. about multiple injuries at the jail in Castaic, according to spokesperson Sean Ferguson. It sent seven ambulances to the scene.

He did not have details about the conditions of those injured or if they were deputies or inmates.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

