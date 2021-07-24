U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman off Seal Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies announced Saturday night that they were suspending a daylong search for a crewman who went missing from a 100-foot commercial fishing boat off Sunset and Seal beaches.

“Coast Guard suspends search for reported missing crew member from fishing vessel Sea Queen II near Sunset and Seal Beach after searching more than 43 square miles with nine surface and two air assets from local partners and #USCG,’' the Coast Guard tweeted at 7:58 p.m.

The 35-year-old man was last seen about 2 a.m. aboard the fishing boat anchored in the area of the two beaches, according to the Coast Guard.

He was described as Asian and wearing a red sweatshirt and black sweatpants, the Coast Guard said.