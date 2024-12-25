Advertisement
California

Coast Guard calls off search for two boaters missing off Palos Verdes

A boat sits upside down on the ocean shore
Two men who went fishing out of San Pedro Monday night remain missing after their boat was found crashed on the Palos Verdes shoreline Tuesday morning.
(KCAL News)
By Tony BriscoeStaff Writer 
With dangerous surf and high winds roiling Southern California’s coast, authorities suspended their search for two men whose capsized boat washed ashore along the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

The men went fishing aboard a small boat on Monday afternoon, launching from San Pedro, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

At the time, weather forecasters had issued a small craft advisory, warning boaters in Los Angeles County that there could be waves up to 10 feet high.

When the men didn’t return, they were reported missing around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

About a half-hour later, their overturned boat was discovered by passersby along a stretch of rocky shoreline in Palos Verdes Estates, the Coast Guard spokesperson said. The men, however, were not aboard.

The Coast Guard and several law enforcement agencies scoured the choppy waters with rescue boats, drones and helicopters but still had not found the men by Wednesday afternoon.

After more than 30 hours without receiving a distress call, the Coast Guard announced it had paused the search.

The boaters’ disappearance came during a week when massive waves damaged the historic Santa Cruz Wharf and a man died after being trapped by debris in high surf at Monterey Bay.

Meteorologists said that in Los Angeles and Orange counties, waves would crest at 5 to 10 feet on Christmas Day. Waves of up to 15 feet were anticipated to last through the week farther north in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

