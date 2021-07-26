Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed of cellphone in Oakland

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed of her cellphone on Monday in Oakland, according to a message posted on her Twitter account.

Boxer, 80, a Democrat who represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 to 2017, was robbed in Oakland’s Jack London Square neighborhood, according to the Twitter post. An assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cellphone and fled in a waiting car, the post said.

The former senator wasn’t seriously injured.

In response to questions about Boxer’s tweet, Johnna Watson, a spokeswoman for the Oakland Police Department, said a person was robbed at 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 3rd Street. Watson said in an email the department would not identify the robbery victim.

The Oakland Police Department is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case, Watson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.