Heat, winds and low humidity mean fire risk in Southern California this week

A familiar late-summer cocktail of high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous conditions this week, prompting the National Weather Service on Sunday to caution about elevated fire risk for the Southland’s valleys, mountains and deserts.

With a meager to nonexistent marine layer putting little moisture in the air, the sun will be shining hot on SoCal this week. Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in lower mountain ranges and valleys — five to 10 degrees hotter than usual, the weather service reported. Some of the worst of the heat will be in the Antelope Valley and southern Santa Barbara County, where temperatures are likely to hover between 95 and 105 degrees, according to the weather service.

“Basically we have an area of high pressure sitting over Southern California that, combined with [the] local wind pattern, are preventing the marine layer and sea breeze from providing much relief to the forecast area,” said weather service meteorologist David Sweet.

We have an extended period of elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions, Sunday through Thursday - HOT, DRY and WINDY conditions, with unseasonably dry fuels. Use extra caution!! #SoCal #CAwx #brushfire #CAfire pic.twitter.com/MtZs3eS4bn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 31, 2021

The weather service anticipates the Antelope Valley will be under an excessive heat watch through Tuesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week. The Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys are under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sweet said.

The region will see little relief overnight as relative humidity will not climb above 15%. Wind gusts from 20 to 35 mph sweeping across SoCal in the afternoons and at night will further dry out the torrid topography.

The fear, as always, is that a discarded cigarette or stray spark will ignite dried-out brush and winds will quickly fan the flames into a wildfire like the Hungry fire that ignited in northern Los Angeles County on Saturday. That fire spread to 340 acres, but county fire crews had contained 30% of it as of Sunday night.

The worst of the weather will likely taper off Wednesday. After that, Sweet said, “gradual cooling through the end of the week and then better cooling over the weekend as our natural air conditioner comes back — marine layer and sea breeze.”