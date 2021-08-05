L.A. County court will fire employees who don’t get coronavirus vaccine after full FDA approval

Los Angeles County’s Superior Court, the nation’s largest trial court system, told employees Thursday they must promptly get fully vaccinated once a coronavirus vaccine receives full government approval, or face termination.

In a letter to the court’s roughly 5,000 staffers, the top executive, Sherri Carter, said staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination no more than 45 days after the federal Food and Drug Administration gives its final approval to one of the vaccines available in the U.S. Those with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit vaccination will be eligible for exclusion from the mandate, but otherwise inoculation will be considered “a condition of employment,” she said.

“Ultimately, unvaccinated employees without an approved exclusion will be subject to termination,” Carter said. “Given the surge in cases fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant — and recognizing that unvaccinated employees are at greater risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 within the workplace, including to the public that depends on Court services — the Court must take every measure available to protect against the virus.”

To expedite their release amid the pandemic, the FDA approved a handful of COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, which is a step short of full approval. The New York Times reported this week that the regulatory agency is aiming to give its final sign off to Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine by early September.

The court’s sweeping order goes beyond those announced elsewhere, including the city of Los Angeles and the state of California. Several jurisdictions have recently begun to require employees choose between getting vaccinated or submitting to regular testing. Court employees were offered no testing option and explicitly threatened with losing their jobs if they do not comply. L.A. County announced this week it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, but it did not specify penalties for noncompliance.

Masks will also continue to be required in court facilities, Carter said.

Michael Ferreira, president of the union representing courtroom interpreters in California, said he had significant concerns about the hardline announced by Carter.

“Our aim is, no one is going to get fired over this,” Ferreira said. “I don’t think if you are unvaccinated, you should be fired. No other government agency is doing this.”

He wondered why the 45-day mandatory window starts with the full approval of one COVID-19 vaccine, when several are currently available.

“What if you have a different vaccine than the one that was approved?” Ferreira asked.

The move by L.A. Superior Court comes as California grapples with another surge in COVID-19 cases, driven in part by the Delta variant. Data show, however, that although L.A. County has seen an uptick in “breakthrough” coronavirus cases — positive cases among the vaccinated — people who have received vaccinations enjoy strong protections and are far less likely to be hospitalized with serious illness.

L.A. Superior Court has struggled to prevent COVID-19 cases among the ranks of employees, attorneys and their clients, police and others who pass through its nearly two dozen courthouses. At least four people who worked in L.A. County courthouses have died after falling ill with COVID-19, and the court system has recently reported positive cases among staff and judges.

Times staff writers James Queally and Richard Winton contributed to this report.