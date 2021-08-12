What L.A. parents should know before school starts

A third-grader wears a mask during a summer school course at Hooper Avenue School. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) Aug. 13, 2021 5 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print 1 California California’s new vaccine requirement for schools: What you need to know School staff must be vaccinated by Aug. 12, and schools should be in full compliance by Oct. 15, the governor’s office said. 2 California Gov. Newsom orders school employees to get vaccinated or be tested weekly School employees must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to a regular test proving they are not infected with the coronavirus under an order from Newsom. 3 California Thousands of vacancies for L.A. teachers, counselors, nurses remain days before school starts LAUSD’s pandemic-recovery hiring spree is thousands of new staffers short of its goal to provide crucial mental health and academic support. 4 California Delta variant is sucking the joy out of back-to-school 2021 Instead of a back-to-normal back-to-school, the coronavirus casts new shadows over the return to full-time in-person schooling. 5 California Coronavirus infections steadily increased in LAUSD summer school, but numbers were small Risk factors are difficult to evaluate in school settings, but rising numbers are likely to raise concerns for some. 6 California O.C. Board of Education to sue Gov. Newsom over K-12 school mask mandate The Orange County school board votes to challenge Gov. Newsom’s authority to impose a mask mandate for K-12 students as COVID-19 cases spike. 7 California The new state school mask rule doesn’t faze many students. It’s ‘second nature’ now In August, K-12 students will return to school. For many districts, summer school has provided a preview of classroom life with mask mandates. 8 California For parents of unvaccinated kids, worsening Delta variant brings alarm, questions The variant’s ability to spread among the vaccinated is worrisome, experts said, but it shouldn’t preclude kids from heading back to school. 9 California Educators grapple with how to enforce California school mask mandate in the fall After initially mandating a ban on unmasked students on campus, the state is now leaving enforcement decisions up to local officials. 10 California California to require masks at school, a cautious decision that treats all students the same The masking decision will allow all students, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to be treated the same at school, officials said.