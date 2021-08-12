Your back-to-school questions answered

It does look like there’s been a rise in the number of cases among children compared to last year, said Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“The increase in number of pediatric cases has mirrored the dominance of the Delta variant,” Milstone said. “Kids are very much at risk of this variant.”

Delta is much more transmissible than other strains, which means it can spread more quickly and affect more people, experts say. Most kids get relatively mild symptoms, but a small share of them do develop more severe disease that may require hospitalization.

As the number of overall infections in kids goes up due to Delta, so does the number of kids who go on to become seriously ill.

The variant’s success may have to do with its ease of spread — but it may also reflect a “decay in the use of public health prevention measures that we know work,” Milstone said, pointing to masking and physical distancing as two examples.

It’s too soon to say whether the Delta variant causes children with COVID-19 to become sicker than they’d be with other strains, Milstone added.

“It is not clear yet if a) the Delta variant is more severe in kids or if b) more kids are getting sick and thus we are seeing complications at a higher frequency,” he said.

Ultimately, he said, the best course of action is to protect kids from becoming infected with the coronavirus in the first place.

“We still do not know what long-term complications kids might suffer from this infection,” Milstone said. “The safest approach is to protect your child from getting COVID.”