Two law enforcement officers reportedly shot in Highland
Two law enforcement officers have reportedly been shot in Highland, according to media reports.
Authorities have not confirmed any details and have put out only one public statement — telling people to avoid the area of Baseline Street and Victoria Avenue.
According to KABC-TV news, one officer is alert and the other’s condition isn’t known. The suspect is dead, the news station reported.
The shooting comes a day after a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded while making a traffic stop.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
