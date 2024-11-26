LAPD officers shoot armed Maserati driver following wild pursuit

The driver of a Maserati was shot multiple times by the LAPD following a police pursuit in the West Adams neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of a Maserati who was wielding and firing two handguns was shot multiple times by Los Angeles police Tuesday, authorities said.

The motorist was a domestic violence suspect, and the confrontation came at the end of a police pursuit.

In video captured by a KTLA-TV news helicopter, a gunman could be seen walking toward officers and then opening fire with two handguns. A gun battle ensued.

Advertisement

A police pursuit ended with a gun battle between L.A. police and the driver of a possibly stolen car, according to authorities. (KTLA-TV)

The man was a suspect in a domestic violence incident and assault with a deadly weapon at Gaffey and 19th streets in San Pedro at about 12:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police suspect the vehicle was stolen.

The chase started in the San Pedro area around 12:30 p.m. and cut through Inglewood into South L.A. The Maserati crossed over to the wrong side of the street, forcing drivers to swerve to avoid being hit.

Advertisement

The chase ended shortly before 1 p.m. when the driver stopped in the parking lot at the rear of an apartment building in the West Adams neighborhood. As the driver walked down the driveway toward the front of the two-story building, where officers had weapons drawn, shots appeared to be fired and the driver fell to the ground.

KTLA news video showed first responders loading the driver onto a gurney and into an ambulance.

The confrontation between police and the suspect took place around 1 p.m. (KTLA-TV)

Advertisement

Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey. It’s unclear how the second person was injured.

Three women could also be seen being taken away in handcuffs by officers, but their connection to the pursuit wasn’t immediately clear, according to KTLA.

Times staff writer Karen Garcia contributed reporting to this article