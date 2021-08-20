Advertisement
Share
California

Body found in MacArthur Park lake

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the lake at MacArthur Park Friday morning.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

A body was found Friday morning in the lake at MacArthur Park, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The body was discovered around 5:50 a.m. on the northeast side of the lake, near Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to LAPD Officer William Cooper.

A photo tweeted by KTLA showed first responders at the scene near the body. (Warning: The image is graphic).

Cooper could not immediately confirm the age or gender of the person. The cause of death remains under investigation.

California
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement