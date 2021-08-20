Body found in MacArthur Park lake

A body was found Friday morning in the lake at MacArthur Park, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The body was discovered around 5:50 a.m. on the northeast side of the lake, near Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to LAPD Officer William Cooper.

A photo tweeted by KTLA showed first responders at the scene near the body. (Warning: The image is graphic).

Cooper could not immediately confirm the age or gender of the person. The cause of death remains under investigation.