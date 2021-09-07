4 hospitalized after car slams into Koreatown homeless encampment

Four people were hospitalized after a car careened into a homeless encampment on a sidewalk in Koreatown early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The vehicle slammed into the encampment in the 500 block of south Virgil Avenue around 6 a.m., trapping a person beneath the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters used a massive apparatus to lift the vehicle and free the person pinned under the car, said Capt. Erik Scott, an LAFD public information officer.

The individual was transported a nearby trauma center and was in moderate condition.

Advertisement

Three other people were hospitalized in fair condition, officials said.

“Fortunately this was not a fatal incident,” Scott said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.