4 hospitalized after car slams into Koreatown homeless encampment

Aerial view of a firetruck next to a heavily damaged car next to sidewalk covered with tents.
Four people were hospitalized when a car crashed into a homeless encampment in Koreatown on Tuesday morning.
(KTLA-TV)
By Lila Seidman
Four people were hospitalized after a car careened into a homeless encampment on a sidewalk in Koreatown early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The vehicle slammed into the encampment in the 500 block of south Virgil Avenue around 6 a.m., trapping a person beneath the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters used a massive apparatus to lift the vehicle and free the person pinned under the car, said Capt. Erik Scott, an LAFD public information officer.

The individual was transported a nearby trauma center and was in moderate condition.

Three other people were hospitalized in fair condition, officials said.

“Fortunately this was not a fatal incident,” Scott said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times.

