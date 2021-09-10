West Hollywood to require COVID-19 vaccination proof at restaurants, bars, nightclubs

West Hollywood city officials issued a sweeping vaccine mandate on Friday that will require the public to show proof of inoculation against COVID-19 to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses with indoor activities.

The rules will go into effect “as soon as possible but no later than Oct. 11,” according to the city’s announcement.

Officials cited continuing high transmission rates for the coronavirus’ Delta variant. People age 18 and older who wish to enter some businesses as well as staff at those businesses will be subject to the new order, which is scheduled for ratification by the City Council at its Sept. 20 meeting.

“‘Vaccine mandate’ does not mean ‘involuntary vaccination,’” according to the order. “Rather, such programs impose consequences on individuals who refuse to get vaccinated, such as not allowing access to certain places.”

Under the new rules, people age 18 or older will have to show proof they are fully vaccinated before entering the indoor portion of any of the following facilities:

Establishments where food or drink is served indoors, like bars, restaurants, nightclubs, theaters and entertainment venues.

Health and fitness facilities like gyms, recreation facilities, yoga studios, dance studios and similar businesses.

Personal care establishments like tattoo parlors, piercing shops, massage therapy, tanning salons, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops and estheticians.

Those who don’t show proof of full vaccination can use the outdoor portions of any of these kinds of businesses, officials said. Those under 18 years old won’t be required to show proof of vaccination.

All businesses that fall under these categories will have to post signage announcing the new requirement, officials said.

Owners and managers of the kinds of businesses affected have until Oct. 11 to “use their best efforts” to find out whether all staff who regularly work on-site are fully vaccinated and have until Nov. 11 to make sure all staff who regularly work on-site provide proof of full vaccination before coming into any indoor portion of the business.

People wishing to use city facilities have until Oct. 11 to make sure they can show proof of full vaccination. The requirement applies to team sports, athletic activities and privately organized clubs and leagues held at a city facility, officials said.

City contractors will have until Nov. 1 to show their proof of full vaccination before they go into any city facility or interact in person with city employees or the public.

City employees and officials, including temporary employees, interns, contract personnel and volunteers, as well as elected or appointed officials, will be subject to a separate vaccination policy.

Under that policy, city employees and officials will have until Nov. 1 to be vaccinated, officials said.

The following items will be accepted as proof of full vaccination:

A CDC vaccination card, which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided, and date last dose administered, or similar documentation issued by another foreign government.

A photo or copy of a vaccination card as a separate document.

A photo of a vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device.

Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider.

A personal digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the state of California and available at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Similar documentation issued by another state, local, or foreign governmental jurisdiction, or by an approved private company.

West Hollywood officials said the vaccine mandate is aimed at protecting health and safety.

“COVID-19 continues to present an imminent threat in the city of West Hollywood, across the region, and throughout the nation,” officials said. “Although vaccines are now widely available, many people in the state and region are still not fully vaccinated.”

Anyone seeking more information on the emergency vaccine order is asked to contact Janet Jimenez, assistant to West Hollywood’s city manager, at (323) 848-6376 or at jjimenez@weho.org.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing should call TTY (323) 848-6496.