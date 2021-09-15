Advertisement
Man with knife arrested outside Ariana Grande’s Hollywood Hills home after confrontation

Ariana Grande on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles in January.
Ariana Grande arriving at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
A 23-year-old man brandished a knife outside singer Ariana Grande’s Hollywood Hills home after he was confronted by security guards and refused to leave, police said.

Aaron Brown was taken into custody by Los Angeles police officers, who also recovered a knife, at about 2 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said Brown demanded to see the singer, according to the security guards. As the guards sought to remove him from the property, he pulled a knife and waved it toward them.

Brown was booked at the LAPD’s Hollywood station and taken to jail, where he was held in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show.

As of Wednesday morning, he was at the Los Angeles County Jail’s inmate reception center.

Grande was not present during the incident.

A temporary restraining order preventing Brown from going near Grande, her family or property has been issued, based on the police report.

Grande acquired the home with panoramic views of the city last year for $13.7 million.

This is not her first brush with intruders.

In March 2020, she and her mother obtained a five-year restraining order against a person who bypassed security to leave a note at her front door.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

