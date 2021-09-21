Full coverage: 2022 Los Angeles mayor’s race

By Los Angeles Times Staff Sept. 21, 2021 10:19 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print 1 California City Councilman Kevin de León jumps into the L.A. mayor’s race De León, the third elected official at City Hall to jump into the race, is by far the most prominent Latino in the contest. 2 California Business leader Jessica Lall joins L.A. mayor’s race, vowing to take on homelessness Lall made homelessness a centerpiece of her campaign announcement, saying she would push for the city to create its own health department to help the unhoused. 3 California Candidates visit L.A. homeless encampments. Not everything goes according to plan Political candidates are visiting neighborhoods with large homeless populations to lay out their plans to address the crisis. Activists aren’t happy. 4 California L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez won’t run for mayor in 2022 Other potential candidates — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, Councilman Kevin de León and real estate developer Rick Caruso — still haven’t announced their plans. 5 California City Atty. Mike Feuer wants to double the size of the City Council — and slash its pay Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer, a candidate for mayor, said he wants voters to increase the size of the council from 15 to 30 members — while cutting council members’ pay. 6 California L.A.’s mayoral election is months away. But some are already unhappy with the choices City Atty. Mike Feuer and Councilman Joe Buscaino are the only major political figures running in the June 2022 mayor’s race. Some are not pleased about that. 7 California Councilman Joe Buscaino, a longtime LAPD officer, enters race for L.A. mayor in 2022 L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, a former LAPD officer, is running for mayor in 2022, joining a field that includes City Atty. Mike Feuer. 8 Opinion Editorial: The L.A. mayor’s race is 14 months away. Where are the women? Surely in the nation’s second largest city there are talented and ambitious women qualified to run for mayor and other citywide offices. So why are they sitting on the sidelines?