Karen Bass continues to expand lead over Rick Caruso in L.A. mayor’s race

L.A. mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Julia Wick
James Rainey
Karen Bass has continued to build on her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, according to an updated tally of results released Monday that showed the congresswoman leading the real estate developer 52.15% to 47.85% nearly a week after polls closed.

Bass now holds a 29,271-vote lead, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. The latest update heavily favored Bass, with the congresswoman taking in 63% of the more than 76,100 newly counted ballots.

Although Caruso held a slight edge after election night, Bass has outpaced him in every tranche of results released since. An undetermined number of mail-in ballots still remain to be counted.

Bass’ campaign put out a statement Monday saying she would be spending the day in Washington, D.C., on congressional business.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

