Is the smoke blanketing L.A. dangerous? What can you do?

The smoke and haze that rolled into the L.A. area Thursday is coming from the Windy fire and the KNP Complex fire in the southern Sierra, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said the smoke will stick around until Saturday; however, a strong onshore flow — wind moving from the direction of the ocean to the east — is expected to push the smoke out of the area over the weekend.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for the San Gabriel Mountains, San Bernardino Mountains and the San Jacinto Mountains. AirNow, which uses the official U.S. air quality index, reported the air quality in Los Angeles area to be moderate as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

The smoke might not seem so bad from your window view, but it’s important to remember that exposure to wildfire smoke can be a health threat.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, smoke is made up of a mixture of gases and fine particles produced when wood and other organic materials burn. The biggest threat from the mix is fine particles that can penetrate deep into your lungs.

The fine particles can cause health problems, including burning eyes, runny nose and aggravated chronic heart and lung disease, according to the EPA.

The elderly, children and pregnant women are particularly susceptible to problems from polluted air. You’re also at higher risk of problems from smoke if you have heart or lung disease or diabetes.

If you’re looking to keep the air in your home clean from wildfire smoke, here are a few things you can do: