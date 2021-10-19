2 dead after huge fire at suspected marijuana grow warehouse in Canoga Park

Two people were killed in a huge fire Monday in Canoga Park at a warehouse that authorities suspect was a marijuana grow, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Tuesday.

Fire crews worked overnight at 8423 N. Canoga Ave. using a robotic firefighting vehicle and heavy equipment to mop up hot spots. Tuesday morning, a search of the premises resumed, and one body was discovered inside, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A second person identified as a 38-year-old man who was in critical condition with a severe burn injury died at a hospital, authorities said.

Two others injured in the blaze remain hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

Advertisement

It took 150 firefighters just over an hour to extinguish the blaze, which destroyed a 50-foot by 100-foot, one-story building, according to the fire department.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and what role drug processing might have played. The nature and legality of operations there remain the focus of a joint investigation by LAFD, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force.

“Evidence of hashish was discovered within the destroyed building,” the fire department said.

As for the dead men, the LAFD said in a statement that their “affiliation with the premises has not been confirmed, nor has the full name of the business(es) involved.”