Advertisement
Share
California

After a series of stormy superlatives, California settles back into a more seasonable pattern

The 6-10 day precipitation outlook is for normal to drier-than-normal in California.
The six- to 10-day outlook calls for mostly below-normal precipitation in California.
(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)
By Paul DuginskiGraphics and Data Journalist 
Share

After a week when California was buffeted by bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers, the state will return to more typical late October weather in the next few days.

High pressure will begin to build in the region on Tuesday, with gusty northwest winds in the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Surface high pressure developing in the Great Basin will set up weak offshore winds on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said. Temperatures will climb into the 80s in the valleys and coastal side of the mountains, with Thursday being the warmest day.

The extended outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration call for above-normal temperatures across the entire state and below-normal chances for precipitation for most of the state into early November.

Advertisement

Peak northeast winds on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to gust to about 35 mph — possibly 40 mph — in L.A. and Ventura counties.

High pressure gradually shifting east from the Pacific will spread into the Western U.S., lifting temperatures to the 90s in some inland valleys and the lower deserts. The high pressure will weaken over the weekend as low pressure passes to the north.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Paul Duginski

Paul Duginski is a graphics and data visualization journalist. He joined the Los Angeles Times in 1996. A native of Minnesota, he has a bachelor’s degree in English from Moorhead State University.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement