Father killed in Laguna Beach crash while teaching his 15-year-old daughter how to drive, police say

A car fell about 40 feet off an embankment in Laguna Beach, killing the passenger and significantly injuring the driver.

He was trying to teach his daughter how to drive on Memorial Day when the lesson turned deadly.

James Politoski, 64, of Laguna Beach was teaching his 15-year-old daughter how to drive Monday around 2:43 p.m. when she drove from the upper parking lot of a Gelson’s Market, breached the fence, and continued down an embankment to the Coast Highway near Wesley Drive and Montage Resort Drive, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

The teenager was significantly injured and hospitalized at Mission Viejo, according to authorities. Politoski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details weren’t available.