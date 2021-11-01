Advertisement
California

Garcetti aide who disparaged others in private Facebook group returns to City Hall

Top Garcetti aide Ana Guerrero returned to City Hall on Monday after being placed on leave in June.
(Josh Lefkowitz / Getty Images)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Ana Guerrero, a top aide to Mayor Eric Garcetti, returned Monday to Los Angeles City Hall after being placed on leave in June over disparaging comments she made in a private Facebook group.

Guerrero will no longer hold the title of chief of staff, but will work as a strategic advisor in the mayor’s office, said Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar. There will be no change in her salary, Comisar said, with Guerrero continuing to earn more than $248,000 a year.

Garcetti placed Guerrero on leave after revelations that she mocked elected officials, city employees and others in a private Facebook group called Solid Gold, whose members included staff in Garcetti’s office. The posts viewed by The Times were from 2016 and 2017.

Guerrero said in a statement issued through the mayor’s office that she “apologized to the people who I offended and have spent time reflecting on the lessons learned.”

Guerrero also said that her past work for the city has made L.A. more equitable and that she was going to “keep moving forward.”

“I’m going to continue confronting and learning from my mistakes and earning back the trust that I lost,” Guerrero said. “Because public service is too important, and I have too much left to give to shy away now.”

Guerrero’s Facebook posts criticized labor leader Dolores Huerta, former Assembly Speaker John Pérez and others. Huerta told the Times on Monday: “We have to let bygones be bygones and not hold grudges.”

Pérez said he has had several recent talks with Guerrero. “They were incredibly positive,” Pérez said of the conversations. “They will make her a better leader and better person.”

Garcetti also praised his former chief of staff and said that she has taken responsibility for her actions. “I’ve decided it’s time she be given the chance to come back because she’s ready and we have a lot more work to do,” Garcetti said.

Guerrero returned to City Hall amid ongoing uncertainty about Garcetti’s possible departure from Los Angeles.

He was named in July as Biden’s nominee to be ambassador to India. However, the mayor has yet to have a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Republicans have slowed the overall nomination process for Biden’s nominees and some individuals whose nominations were announced after Garcetti’s have appeared for their hearings before the committee.

Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

