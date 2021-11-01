Advertisement
Share
California

Water main break sends cascade down Cahuenga Boulevard near Universal Studios

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A nearly 90-year-old water main burst near Universal Studios Hollywood Monday afternoon, sending water careening down Cahuenga Boulevard, impacting businesses and traffic.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. for what initially was described as a broken fire hydrant, according to the department. Once crews arrived in the area — Cahuenga between Universal Studios and Barham boulevards — they quickly realized the issue was a broken main and called the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Crews were called around 3 p.m. and determined that an 87-year-old, 12-inch, cast iron water main broke, according to Dawn Cotterell, a DWP spokeswoman.

Further information about the main break and what caused it wasn’t available on Monday. Crews were on scene assessing the damage and forming a repair plan, Cotterell said.

Advertisement

An estimate on how long the main would take to repair was not available.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement