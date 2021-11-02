Advertisement
San Juan Capistrano apartment fire leaves one woman dead, 14 people displaced

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities in Orange County are investigating what caused an apartment fire that left one woman dead and 14 other people displaced Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the 32100 block of Paseo Carolina in San Juan Capistrano, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

“Firefighters battled through a significant fire load, which made searching the building and battling the blaze difficult,” the Fire Authority said.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent homes, the Fire Authority said.

Once able to search the apartment, firefighters found the victim, identified only as an elderly woman, dead, the Fire Authority said.

Further information about the fire, what cause it and the investigation were not available Tuesday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

