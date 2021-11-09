Advertisement
L.A. County firefighters battling large warehouse fire in Bellflower

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Nearly 100 firefighters are battling a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at a storage facility in Bellflower.

A third alarm was called shortly before 4 p.m., bringing more than 85 firefighters to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The facility is located near a residential neighborhood between East Plunkett and Cedar streets, off Woodruff Avenue.

“Firefighters have shifted to a defensive operation on the storage facility,” the department tweeted. “Multiple street closures in the area to allow for firefighting operations.”

No injuries to firefighters or others have been reported.

It’s not known how the fire broke out at the one-story, 4,000-square-foot storage facility.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

