Photos: Holiday travel is underway at LAX, with crowds expected to double last year’s

Abid Kapadya takes a selfie with his family as they prepare to travel to Iraq
Abid Kapadya takes a selfie with his family as they prepare to travel to Iraq for a religious trip over the Thanksgiving holiday.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Al SeibStaff Photographer and Videographer 
Up to 2 million people are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport during the two-week Thanksgiving holiday period that begins today, potentially doubling the number from the same time last year.

The busiest days are expected to be this Friday and Nov. 28, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

People fill Terminal 7 at LAX.
People fill Terminal 7 at LAX.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
The Campos family make their way to the terminal to fly to Puerto Vallarta
Paulina Campos with two young children, Diego and Andres, is followed by her husband, Enrique Campos, and son, Pablo, as the family makes their way to the terminal preparing to fly to Puerto Vallarta.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Alina Kessler, left, hugs her mother-in-law outside the airport
Alina Kessler, left, hugs her mother-in-law, Catherine Palka, as she prepares to visit her family back east.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Rubal Singh, center, stacks bags with his family as they prepare to travel to India
Rubal Singh, center, stacks bags with his family as they prepare to travel to India.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Samuel Cullado hugs his wife, Anna, as he prepares to depart to Chicago
Samuel Cullado hugs his wife, Anna, as he prepares to depart to Chicago for the pandemic-delayed funeral of his grandfather, who passed away one year ago.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Karen Berlin with husband Rick Wilson, left, of Ventura are flying to Nashville
Karen Berlin with husband Rick Wilson, left, of Ventura are flying to Nashville.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Al Seib

Al Seib has been a photographer and videographer for the Los Angeles Times since 1984. His photos have won numerous awards from national and international photographer associations. Seib’s work has helped win four Pulitzer Prizes for breaking news reporting awarded to The Times’ staff: the Los Angeles riots in 1993, the Northridge earthquake in 1995, the Southern California wildfires in 2004 and the San Bernardino shootings in 2016.

