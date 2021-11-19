Photos: Holiday travel is underway at LAX, with crowds expected to double last year’s

Share
Up to 2 million people are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport during the two-week Thanksgiving holiday period that begins today, potentially doubling the number from the same time last year.
The busiest days are expected to be this Friday and Nov. 28, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.