Photos: Holiday travel is underway at LAX, with crowds expected to double last year’s

Up to 2 million people are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport during the two-week Thanksgiving holiday period that begins today, potentially doubling the number from the same time last year.

The busiest days are expected to be this Friday and Nov. 28, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

People fill Terminal 7 at LAX. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Paulina Campos with two young children, Diego and Andres, is followed by her husband, Enrique Campos, and son, Pablo, as the family makes their way to the terminal preparing to fly to Puerto Vallarta. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Alina Kessler, left, hugs her mother-in-law, Catherine Palka, as she prepares to visit her family back east. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Rubal Singh, center, stacks bags with his family as they prepare to travel to India. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Samuel Cullado hugs his wife, Anna, as he prepares to depart to Chicago for the pandemic-delayed funeral of his grandfather, who passed away one year ago. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)