Two Long Beach police officers arrested on suspicion of filing false report

Two Long Beach police officers are facing felony charges after an investigation into an allegedly falsified police report, officials confirmed Friday night.

David Mariano Salcedo, 28, and Dedier Reyes, 38, each face one count of filing a false police report and one count of filing a false government document, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Reyes also faces one count of perjury.

“We have high standards and expectations of every employee,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said in a statement. “When the actions of an individual employee erode the values of our organization, and the public trust all of us have worked so hard to cultivate, we all must be held accountable.”

The investigation into Salcedo and Reyes began in February 2018 after detectives found discrepancies in police reports and surveillance video related to a gun arrest, police said.

Advertisement

“Through their review, detectives learned that the officers’ actions were inconsistent with their written reports,” police said. “The arrested subject was immediately released, and charges were not filed against him.”

Police did not elaborate on what the discrepancies were, and an agency representative could not be reached Friday night for clarification.

After detectives reported their findings, the department began its investigation into the two officers’ actions, which concluded in January 2019, police said. At that time, detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for consideration.

They learned Friday that prosecutors had issued arrest warrants for both officers, police said.

Salcedo and Reyes voluntarily surrendered into custody, police said. Salcedo’s bail was set at $1 and Reyes’ at $2.

Both men were released on their own recognizance, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.

Salcedo is a five-year officer with the Long Beach department and Reyes a 16-year officer, police said. Both were most recently assigned to the South Patrol Division.

The officers have been suspended pending an internal affairs investigation, police said.

The department is reviewing each officer’s prior reports and arrests and said it will continue to share relevant information and findings with prosecutors.