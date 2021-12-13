Photos: Winter storm wallops Northern California, headed to Southland

A powerful storm that has already walloped Northern California could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to Southern California’s coastal areas and up to 5 inches in the foothills and mountains, forecasters say.
The weather system hit Northern California on Sunday with up to 10 feet of snow at higher elevations before moving south.
“We’re expecting some heavier rain after midnight Monday for Los Angeles and going into Tuesday morning,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
One to 3 feet of snow is expected in the mountains above 7,000 feet, with a couple of inches possible as low as 4,500 feet.
