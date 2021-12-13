Photos: Winter storm wallops Northern California, headed to Southland

A powerful storm that has already walloped Northern California could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to Southern California’s coastal areas and up to 5 inches in the foothills and mountains, forecasters say.

The weather system hit Northern California on Sunday with up to 10 feet of snow at higher elevations before moving south.

A cold weather front brings clouds skies and rainstorms to downtown San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists say the storms are just the beginning of an “atmospheric river” that will bring more intense rainfall and heavy snow in the Sierras. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle)

“We’re expecting some heavier rain after midnight Monday for Los Angeles and going into Tuesday morning,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

One to 3 feet of snow is expected in the mountains above 7,000 feet, with a couple of inches possible as low as 4,500 feet.

In this photo provided by the Northstar Ski Resort, fresh snow surrounds a ski lift in Truckee, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Shannon Buhler/Northstar Ski Resort)

In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, a truck makes its way through the snow along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Caltrans)

Snow being cleared along a street in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., during heavy snowfall on Thursday. A second, much stronger winter storm arrived in the Sierra Nevada on Sunday.





(Dakota Snider / Associated Press)

A plane takes off from the Long Beach Airport under heavy clouds. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Rain clouds drift over Signal Hill. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Javier Alvarez, right, plays with his one-year-old rescue dog Nani at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

