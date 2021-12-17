‘Two O’Clock Rock’ suspect sought in connection with 60 burglaries in San Fernando Valley

A man nicknamed “Two O’ Clock Rock” by police is being sought in connection with the burglary of more than 60 businesses in the San Fernando Valley this year, authorities said.

The suspect’s curious moniker is tied to what detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department said are the suspect’s signature habits.

Typically, the suspect targets businesses during the early morning hours, between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., police said in a news release Thursday.

First he reportedly canvasses a location and leaves rocks in front of the businesses he plans to burglarize.

Police then allege the man throws a rock through the front door to get inside, where he then takes cash from the register. Or, police said, often flees with the locked cash register.

Surveillance footage provided by police shows what appears to be a man in a dark blue hoodie and jeans pick up a rock outside a business and hurl it into glass door, shattering it on first blow.

Business have reportedly been targeted within LAPD’s Devonshire, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Topanga and West Valley Divisions, as well as the cities of Burbank and San Fernando, according to police.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify the man, who they described as 5-foot-10 and approximately 150 to 180 pounds, with a receding hairline.

The suspect generally wears a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and sometimes wears glasses, police said.

He has been seen riding a bicycle or driving an early 2000s four-door, dark-colored Nissan Maxima or Sentra, according to the statement by police.

Anyone with information concerning the burglaries or the suspect is asked to call Det. J. Eastburn at (818)832-0936 or Det. C. Parchman at (818)832-0941 with LAPD’s Devonshire Division. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

