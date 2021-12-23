Advertisement
California

Manhattan Beach police investigating antisemitic stickers placed throughout city

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Manhattan Beach police are asking for the public’s help after a number of stickers containing antisemitic hate speech were put up throughout the city.

The department received calls reporting the stickers on Thursday, police said. Officers and city public works crews started work to remove the items.

Investigators believe the stickers were placed sometime overnight, police said.

“The Manhattan Beach Police Department is seeking the assistance of the community with this investigation in an attempt to identify the person or persons responsible for this disturbing act,” according to a statement by the department.

Anyone with information or possible home video recordings of the stickers being put up is asked to contact the department’s tip line at (310) 802-5171.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

