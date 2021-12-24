Photos: Rain reprieve on Christmas Eve for last-minute gifts

Southern California residents got a brief Christmas Eve reprieve from a powerful winter storm that brought flash flooding, snarled traffic and prompted evacuations in some burn areas around the region.

The rain gave way to mostly sunny skies in the Los Angeles area early Friday, with scattered showers expected around the area through the afternoon. Thursday’s storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain in downtown Los Angeles and pummeled much of Southern California.

Shoppers were able to hit the malls, beachgoers enjoyed the sun breaking through the clouds, even the vice president made it to town, dodging the rain drops.

Vice President Kamala Harris greets firefighter Adam Corcuera with an elbow bump on Christmas Eve at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94 in Crenshaw. Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff thanked the first responders for their service, bringing them holiday greetings along with two boxes of doughnuts. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff greet firefighters at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94 in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles on Friday. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Rebecca and Michael Steele, from Washington, D.C., take a selfie against a sea of ornaments that decorate a Christmas tree at Universal City Walk on Christmas Eve. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Sid Lindenbaum, 78, dressed as Santa, blows bubbles on Christmas Eve on the Santa Monica Pier. He’s been dressing like Santa and blowing bubbles on the Santa Monica Pier every Christmas Eve since 1995. He lives in Venice and is known as “The Venice Bubbleman.” (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will presides Christmas Eve Family Mass at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

The children’s choir sings during Christmas Eve Family Mass at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Raymond Allen Greer, dressed as Santa, distributes backpacks filled with warm clothing and other items from Humanity Hero’s during Operation Feed Skid Row giveaway on Friday in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Travelers arriving at LAX wait for transportation away from the airport on Christmas Eve. Thousands of flights worldwide were canceled due to the Omicron variant. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

LAX travelers get coronavirus tests at LAX on Friday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)