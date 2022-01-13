Brothers arrested, charged with string of retail thefts in Ventura County

Two brothers were arrested and charged in a string of retail thefts in Ventura County, including stealing an entire jewelry display with more than $21,000 in merchandise, according to the county Sheriff’s Department.

Brothers Vardan Gevorgyan, 30, of North Hollywood, and Raphael Gevorgyan, 37, of Van Nuys, were arrested and charged last week in connection with the thefts, including stores in the cities of Moorpark and Thousand Oaks, authorities said.

In November, a suspect removed a security cable from a large jewelry display case at a Moorpark retail store and carried out the entire case to a vehicle parked near a store exit, authorities said. The merchandise in the case was valued at over $21,500, store managers told investigators.

Police said the same suspect targeted several other stores connected to the same retail chain across Southern California, with over $124,000 in merchandise stolen. One of the stores was in the 2900 block of Tapo Canyon Road in Simi Valley, according to police.

Over the next several weeks, detectives identified Verdan Gevorgyan as a suspect, who investigators said worked with his brother Raphael. On Jan. 7, 2022, police arrested the brothers outside an apartment complex in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacoima, where one of the brothers was staying, according to authorities.

The men were booked at the Ventura County jail on two counts of grand theft and are expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.