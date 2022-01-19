Suspect in killing of Brianna Kupfer arrested in Pasadena

Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing to death a 24-year-old woman working at a furniture store in Hancock Park, authorities said.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was arrested Wednesday in the city of Pasadena after an extensive manhunt across the region and community donations of over $250,000 were raised in reward money leading to a suspect’s arrest and prosecution.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Smith’s arrest on Twitter.

We can confirm, Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and detained by Pasadena PD around 11:50am this morning in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Blvd. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 19, 2022

Brianna Kupfer was killed Thursday while working alone at the Croft House furniture store on North La Brea Avenue.

Kupfer, who was from Pacific Palisades, text messaged a friend to say she felt uncomfortable about a person that was in the furniture store the day she was killed. The friend did not immediately respond, according to investigators with the LAPD. But roughly 20 minutes later, a customer who walked into the store found Kupfer on the floor covered in blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The LAPD said surveillance video showed Smith entering multiple businesses in the hours leading up to Kupfer’s killing.

Smith was previously arrested in October 2020 on a misdemeanor in the city of Covina. In 2016, he was arrested in Charleston County in South Carolina, where he was charged with resisting or assaulting a police officer, according to court records. Smith was marked for extradition in North Carolina on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and other crimes.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.