Naked man arrested at Ventura County high school tied to nearby homicide

A man, possibly naked and wielding an ax, was arrested in connection with the killing of a teenager in Newbury Park on Thursday night. An ambulance was called to a home on the 400 block of Jeanne Court just after 8 p.m. on Thursday after a teenager was struck in the head with an unknown object, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. That teenager, who remains unidentified, was in the process of being transported to a local hospital when he was pronounced dead.

A naked man arrested at a Ventura County high school was linked to a killing at a nearby home, according to reports.

The 24-year-old man, whose name was not released, was being investigated for a death Thursday at a house in the 400 block of Jeanne Court. Ventura County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Truitt said the person who called police was hysterical and said her baby had been murdered, according to the Ventura County Star.

The teen victim, who was a minor, was discovered with blunt force trauma to the head and died on the way to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Truitt told the Star.

Video of the arrest showed the suspect being taken into custody on the football field at the high school.