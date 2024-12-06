Naked man arrested at Ventura County high school tied to nearby homicide
A naked man arrested at a Ventura County high school was linked to a killing at a nearby home, according to reports.
The 24-year-old man, whose name was not released, was being investigated for a death Thursday at a house in the 400 block of Jeanne Court. Ventura County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Truitt said the person who called police was hysterical and said her baby had been murdered, according to the Ventura County Star.
The teen victim, who was a minor, was discovered with blunt force trauma to the head and died on the way to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Truitt told the Star.
Video of the arrest showed the suspect being taken into custody on the football field at the high school.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.