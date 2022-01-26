L.A. City Council takes steps to phase out oil drilling in the city

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday took steps intended to phase out oil drilling in Los Angeles, a move supported by local activists who have spent years fighting to shut down the sites.

The council voted unanimously to support a ban on any new oil wells and ordered a study that is intended to help city officials determine how to phase out existing wells in the next two decades.

“Oil drilling in Los Angeles might have made sense in the early part of the 20th century, but it sure doesn’t make a lot of sense now that we’ve become a megalopolis at the beginning of the 21st century,” said Councilman Paul Krekorian, who chairs the city’s budget committee.

Under the motion approved Wednesday, the city will conduct an amortization study to understand whether oil companies have recouped the value of their investments at each oil site.

If companies have recouped those costs, city officials say it will make it easier for the city to shut down the sites.

A representative for the California Independent Petroleum Assn. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors last year took similar steps to phase out oil production in unincorporated areas.

