So Cal Gas agrees to pay up to $1.8 billion in settlement for 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak

Nearly six years after the worst methane gas leak in U.S. history forced more than 8,000 families in Porter Ranch to flee their homes, Southern California Gas Co. has agreed to pay a settlement up to $1.8 billion.

In an announcement Monday, the gas company and its parent, Sempra Energy, deny any wrongdoing. The settlement comes after years of lawsuits involving more than 35,000 victims.

The October 2015 leak lasted four months and caused the largest known release of methane in U.S. history. More than 100,000 metric tons of the gas, a pollutant more potent than carbon dioxide, spewed into the air.

The leak also released small amounts of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, and other toxic pollutants.

About 8,000 families living nearby complained of symptoms including headaches, nosebleeds and nausea, and fled their homes.

“Our goal has always been obtaining justice for the men, women and children who were failed by SoCalGas throughout every turn of this catastrophe,” according to a statement by Brian Panish, lead attorney for the leak’s victims. “This settlement, and the numerous discovery sanctions imposed by the court, hold Sempra and SoCalGas accountable for the Aliso Canyon blowout and their repeated misconduct throughout this litigation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.