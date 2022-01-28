Advertisement
Did you deliver a baby during the pandemic? Are you going to? We want to hear from you

A nurse holds a newborn baby, both wearing face shields
A nurse holds a newborn baby, both wearing face shields to prevent the spread of COVID-19, at Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi in Thailand in April 2020.
(Rungroj Yongrit / EPA-Shutterstock)
By Maria L. La GangaStaff Writer 
The Omicron surge, we hope, is on the way out. But another one could be around the corner. Hospital visiting rules seem to change by the hour.

For a story about childbirth in the age of COVID-19, we’re looking for women who have delivered babies during the pandemic or are preparing to and who have dealt with restrictive and constantly changing visiting rules, who, perhaps, have dealt with postpartum depression deepened by the isolation, whose moment of peak joy was changed to one of fear and stress.

If you are willing to share your experience, please complete this form and a reporter may contact you:

Maria L. La Ganga

Maria L. La Ganga is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She has covered six presidential elections and served as bureau chief in San Francisco and Seattle.

