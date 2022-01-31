Advertisement
California

UC San Diego freshman who fell to his death from dorm was intoxicated, autopsy finds

UC San Diego's Tioga Hall
UC San Diego’s Tioga Hall, where freshman Aaron Fan fell to his death in October.
(Gary Robbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A UC San Diego freshman who died when he fell out the window of a campus dormitory in October had a blood-alcohol level of 0.27%, more than three times the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle in California.

An autopsy by the San Diego County medical examiner’s office also says that Aaron Fan, 18, tested “presumptive positive” for cannabinoids, substances found in the cannabis plant. But there was no determination as to whether he used marijuana in the hours or days before he died.

Fan’s death has been ruled an accident.

Campus authorities said Fan fell out of an eighth-floor bathroom window at Tioga Hall on Oct. 22 at 11:44 p.m., while the university was celebrating homecoming. Fan was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead early the following day.

The accident occurred after a campus police officer entered the dorm room in which Fan was inside to investigate a noise complaint. The officer saw Fan go into the bathroom, an earlier coroner’s report said. A short while later, witnesses saw Fan fall out of the bathroom window to the ground below.

Fan enrolled at UC San Diego after graduating from Westview High School in the Torrey Highlands area of San Diego.

San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Lyndsay Winkley contributed to this report.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

