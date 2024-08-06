Details emerge about Zac Efron’s swimming incident that sent him to an Ibiza hospital

Zac Efron took a hard dive in a recent swimming pool incident in Ibiza, Spain. The actor is now back stateside.

Details have emerged after Zac Efron’s hospitalization last week due to an incident at a swimming pool in Ibiza, Spain.

The “Iron Claw” actor was brought to the hospital last Friday as a precaution after suffering a “minor swimming injury” while staying at a villa in Ibiza.

Then the actor shared a photo Sunday on his Instagram story showing himself shirtless, lifting weights on a pink yoga ball. “Happy and healthy– thanks for the well wishes,” he wrote. Until now, that was the extent of detail provided.

Advertisement

But TMZ got the scoop, reporting that the 36-year-old actor dove into a pool with friends in the wee hours that Friday, hit the bottom with his chest and ingested a large amount of water into his lungs. Efron appeared dazed for a moment, was taken out of the pool by on-site security and then went to the hospital as a precaution, the website said.

Efron’s representatives didn’t respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

The actor is now back in the United States, TMZ reported Tuesday, after taking a private plane Monday and landing in Miami.

On the night leading up to the diving mishap, the “High School Musical” star was onstage at a hotel nightclub with DJ Martin Garrix.

Advertisement

Efron recently starred in the Netflix original movie “A Family Affair” alongside Joey King and Nicole Kidman. The May-December romantic comedy centers the romance between Kidman’s character and the younger Efron’s.

The “17 Again” star is expected to star in the upcoming Disney version of the 1987 comedy “3 Men and a Baby,” which is in preproduction. His is the only name attached so far to a cast that will go where Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson and a lot of diapers have gone before.