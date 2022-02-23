I-5 through Grapevine closed as coldest storm of season dumps snow on mountains

A cold winter storm moving through Southern California prompted the temporary closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine early Wednesday, officials said.

Traffic cameras operated by the California Department of Transportation showed cars stopped by a police barrier near Lebec as ice and snow fell on the roadway, a major artery for travel in the area.

Officials were “working to get the roadways in a condition to allow for escorted traffic,” the California Highway Patrol said on Twitter shortly after 7 a.m.. “Please avoid the area and take alternate routes.”

The National Weather Service said the storm, which arrived Tuesday, could continue to deliver strong winds, frigid temperatures, rain and low-elevation snow around the I-5 corridor throughout the day.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect in the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains until 12 p.m., but has been lifted in other areas.

The storm, which arrived in Southern California on Tuesday and threatened to drop rain and hail across the L.A. area, stayed primarily focused on the northern and eastern areas of the county and was generally drier than anticipated, officials said.

“The storm delivered on the snowfall amounts expected for the mountains, but the chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms we were talking about for the remainder of the area — like the lower elevations and the coastal sections — didn’t really materialize that much,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Some parts of the state fared slightly better. Big Bear received up to 8 inches of snow, officials said, while the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Donner Pass reported about a foot.