California

MacArthur Park reopens after months-long closure for cleanup and renovations

Members of a cleanup crew, wearing high-vis vests, pick up trash in a park next to a lake
A cleanup crew works in MacArthur Park on Oct. 16, the day after the park’s southern section was closed for renovations. More than 160 people living in the park were moved indoors ahead of the closure, a city official said.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
After four months, MacArthur Park’s southern section is reopening to the public.

The park closed in October for $1.5 million in renovations and maintenance that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including sidewalk repairs, tree trimming and the addition of new lights and cameras, hundreds of trees and new recreation areas.

“I am proud to reopen MacArthur Park Lakeside to make it clean, safe, and secure,” Councilmember Gil Cedillo, whose district includes the park, said in a statement Tuesday.

More than 160 homeless people were moved indoors from both sides of the park in the 10 months leading up to the closure, according to numbers provided by Cedillo’s office.

Outreach workers at a homeless encampment, with piles of garbage, belongings and a red play car
Outreach workers begin the process of connecting an unhoused woman in MacArthur Park with housing and other services Oct. 8, a week before the park’s closure.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Nearly 130 people living in the park had been put in hotel and motel rooms through Project Roomkey by Oct. 15, the day of the park’s closure, according to Cedillo’s office. As of Feb. 14, 46% of them were still in shelters.

The closure went largely without incident, despite fears of a repeat of the violent confrontations seen during the earlier closure of Echo Park Lake and the forced removal of an encampment there.

“We were able to do that without any drama, without any rancor, without any presence of the police,” Cedillo said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25, 2021. Police officers and p[rotesters face off near a homeless camp in Echo Park that was closed on Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021. Dozens of homeless people lived at the park, but the number had dwindled to about a dozen after authorities told camp residents they had 24 hours to leave. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In March, seven months before MacArthur Park was closed, more than 180 people were detained or arrested in Echo Park during a protest over its closure, and several demonstrators were injured by police. The timing of that closure had been kept secret until the last minute; in MacArthur Park, the date of the closure was announced weeks in advance.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and nonprofit homeless services provider PATH will have outreach teams regularly walking MacArthur Park to direct people to services, and unarmed park rangers will be present from the evening through the early morning, Cedillo said.

“Our goal is that we don’t have one tent go up, because we will have a service provider there to give that unhoused person the better choice of coming in and receiving services,” Cedillo said.

“That’s our strategy and we would like to test it,” he said. “We believe in it.”

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

