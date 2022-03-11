Advertisement
California

What does mental health support look like on campus? We want to hear from you

This is a difficult time for many students.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Madalyn Amato
Students are coming back to schools with more mental health struggles than before. Over two years of social distancing, missed social milestones and feelings of uncertainty have made the transition to “adulting” that much more difficult.

Schools struggled to meet students’ needs before the pandemic, and as demand for assistance rises, resources are in even shorter supply than before. We want to hear about your experiences of seeking out and receiving mental health support on your campus.

Madalyn Amato

Madalyn Amato is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She began her tenure at The Times as an intern for the Utility Journalism Team. Amato has worked on stories answering questions about healthcare, religion and earthquake resilience. She graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

