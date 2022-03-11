What does mental health support look like on campus? We want to hear from you
Students are coming back to schools with more mental health struggles than before. Over two years of social distancing, missed social milestones and feelings of uncertainty have made the transition to “adulting” that much more difficult.
Schools struggled to meet students’ needs before the pandemic, and as demand for assistance rises, resources are in even shorter supply than before. We want to hear about your experiences of seeking out and receiving mental health support on your campus.
