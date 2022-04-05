Full coverage of the Sacramento shooting
- 1
Evidence has emerged that Sunday’s deaths resulted from a fight that escalated into gunfire, killing bystanders in the crossfire between combatants.
- 2
More than a day after the Sacramento mass shooting, many questions remain unanswered. Here’s what we know.
- 3
When the shooting ended, six people were dead in the heart of downtown Sacramento’s entertainment district.
- 4
How the mass shooting in Sacramento went down: What we know now
- 5
Authorities announced the arrest of a man with an extensive police record in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people and wounded 12 others. But he was not charged with homicide.
- 6
Smiley Martin was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Because of prison time credits, he was released early this year.
- 7
Two brothers, one of them seriously injured in the shooting, are arrested. A stolen gun at the scene was a converted automatic weapon, police say.
- 8
Relatives gathered near a bar where the gunfire is believed to have erupted, hugging each other, looking for information and coming to terms with losses.
- 9
The case of Melinda Davis, who was shot dead outside a Sacramento nightclub, is indicative of the many ways California has failed its vulnerable residents.
- 10
The adjustment to the gun allowed for maximum firepower. Six people were killed and 12 wounded in the Sunday shooting.
- 11
A new study of California shootings finds that people who live with gun owners are twice as likely to die by homicide.
- 12
More guns, including assault weapons, are on the street, as the mass shooting in Sacramento reveals all too brutally.