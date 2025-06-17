New details released on mysterious fatal shooting of 13-year-old Pasadena boy

Iran Moreno, shown in this undated photo, was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Nov. 2021.

More than three years ago, 13-year-old Iran Moreno was playing video games in the bedroom of his Pasadena home when a bullet careened through the window and killed him.

On Monday, police revealed new details in the unsolved murder case that they hope can help bring justice for the boy’s tragic slaying.

On Nov. 20, 2021, the driver of a gray Ford Fusion stopped in the parking lot across from Moreno’s home on North Raymond Avenue, according to authorities. The passenger of the vehicle got out and fired two gunshots east, one of which hit Moreno.

At the time, police said they didn’t believe Moreno or his family were the targets of the gunfire. The fatal shooting came amid a rash of shootings at the time that drew more than 100 community members, city leaders and police to hold a vigil for the victims of gun violence.

Newly enhanced surveillance video of the shooting revealed that part of the license plate number of the Ford Fusion was QJ117, according to a Pasadena Police Department post.

The video also showed the shooter, who appeared to be a Black male between 33 and 37 years old, between 6’0” and 6’1” and 185 to 195 pounds, police said. He was wearing a red and black North Face hooded sweatshirt.

Police have asked anyone who has more information about the identity of the suspect to contact the department at (626) 744-4241 or call homicide investigators at (626) 744-4583. Tips can also be reported anonymously by texting Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).