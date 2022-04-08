Advertisement
California

61-year-old man arrested in ax attack on drummer at Canyon Country park

A man swings an ax
Andy Torres said he was playing the drums Saturday morning when a man charged at him with an ax. “With no warning, [he] just came up from behind…. It was very scary, it was surreal,” Torres said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A 61-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a recent attack on a musician at a Santa Clarita park, authorities said.

Timothy Stone was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and displaying a firearm, four days after a drummer was attacked at Todd Longshore Park in the neighborhood of Canyon Country.

The musician, Andy Torres, told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that he was drumming at the park around 7 a.m. April 2 when a man charged at him with an ax and destroyed his equipment.

“With no warning, [he] just came up from behind…. It was very scary, it was surreal,” Torres told KTLA.

Torres said the attacker destroyed a portable drum set worth $500, but he was not injured.

The man then brandished a handgun and pointed it at Torres, he said.

Torres captured the incident in a video that shows a man swinging an ax at the drum set as Torres backs away.

Torres followed the man as he walked away, at which point “his expression just changed,” Torres told KTLA.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials did not say how Stone was found Wednesday, when he was arrested and booked into jail.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

