Three hospitalized after man rams car into people at Orange County RV park and then opens fire on them

A man struck people with his vehicle Sunday at Canyon RV Park in Anaheim, shot at them and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Three people, including the gunman, were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and their conditions were unknown.

A fourth victim sustained minor injuries and remained on scene.

Orange County Sheriff’s public information officer Gerard McCann said it was “not believed to be a terrorist attack, but an isolated incident between people who knew each other.”

Advertisement

In a video posted on the social media platform X, McCann said the suspect appears to have gotten into an altercation with people at the RV park, left and then returned to assault them with his car and a firearm.

At the time of the shooting, the park was hosting a four-day event for Volkswagen enthusiasts called “Air Cooled Mardi Gras Picnic Weekend.”

Andrea Montano told KTLA that she had been attending the event for years with her family and had never seen anything like what occurred Sunday.